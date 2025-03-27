Huashi Group Holdings Limited Reports Strong Financial Performance for FY2024

Huashi Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1111) ) has issued an update.

Huashi Group Holdings Limited announced its audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a 22.9% increase in revenue to RMB 288.5 million compared to the previous year. The company’s profit before income tax rose by 27.2% to RMB 100.2 million, with a profit for the year of RMB 80.6 million, marking a 24.0% increase. These results indicate a strong financial performance, reflecting positively on the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

More about Huashi Group Holdings Limited

Huashi Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in providing services in an unspecified industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1111.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 786,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For a thorough assessment of 1111 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue