Huashi Group Holdings Limited Announces Board Composition

Huashi Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the organization. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the leadership dynamics and decision-making processes within Huashi Group Holdings Limited.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 786,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

