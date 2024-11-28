Huaneng Power’s Strategic Debenture Issuance for 2024

Huaneng Power International (HK:0902) has released an update.

Huaneng Power International successfully issued the twelfth tranche of its super short-term debentures for 2024, amounting to RMB2 billion with an interest rate of 1.92%. The proceeds are intended to bolster the company’s working capital and restructure its debts. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial management and its commitment to maintaining a robust capital structure.

