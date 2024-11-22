Huaneng Power to Hold Key 2024 General Meeting

Huaneng Power International (HK:0902) has released an update.

Huaneng Power International has announced its 2024 first extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 12, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the appointment of auditors and a financial services agreement with China Huaneng Finance Corporation. These decisions are crucial as they will shape the company’s financial strategies for the coming years. Investors will be keen to understand the implications of these resolutions on Huaneng Power’s future performance.

