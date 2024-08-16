Huaneng Power Raises RMB1.3 Billion via Mid-Term Notes

Huaneng Power International (HK:0902) has released an update.

Huaneng Power International has successfully issued its eighth tranche of mid-term notes in 2024, raising RMB1.3 billion with a 10-year maturity at a 2.36% interest rate. This strategic move, endorsed by 2023’s annual general meeting, aims to bolster the company’s working capital, optimize debt structure, and pay off loans. The issuance, underwritten by leading Chinese financial institutions, forms part of a larger RMB130 billion debt financing mandate to be executed by the 2024 annual general meeting.

