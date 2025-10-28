Huaneng Power International Secures Key Framework Agreements for 2026 Onwards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Huaneng Power International ( (HK:0902) ) is now available.

Huaneng Power International has entered into two significant framework agreements effective from January 2026. The Huaneng Group Framework Agreement involves multiple transactions with its controlling shareholder, Huaneng Group, covering areas such as equipment purchase, fuel and transportation services, and carbon emission reduction resources. Some transactions require independent shareholder approval due to their scale. Additionally, the Tiancheng Leasing Framework Agreement with Tiancheng Finance will govern finance lease services, including direct leases and sales and leaseback, from 2026 to 2028. These agreements are expected to enhance operational efficiency and financial flexibility for Huaneng Power International.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0902) stock is a Sell with a HK$4.85 price target.

Huaneng Power International is a major player in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the generation and supply of electricity. The company is involved in various aspects of power production and distribution, including the purchase of fuel and transportation services, leasing of facilities, and provision of technical and engineering services.

