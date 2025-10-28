Huaneng Power International Reports Strong Financial Growth in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Huaneng Power International ( (HK:0902) ) has provided an announcement.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. has released its third quarterly report for 2025, showcasing significant financial growth. The company reported a 59.32% increase in profit before tax and an 88.54% rise in net profit attributable to equity holders compared to the same period last year. Despite a slight decline in operating revenue, the company’s net cash flows from operating activities rose by 13.59%, reflecting strong operational performance. The report indicates a robust financial position, with total assets increasing by 1.59% and equity attributable to equity holders rising by 6.99%. These results highlight Huaneng’s strengthened market position and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0902) stock is a Sell with a HK$4.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huaneng Power International stock, see the HK:0902 Stock Forecast page.

More about Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc. operates within the energy sector, focusing on the generation and supply of electricity. The company is a major player in the Chinese market, providing power to a wide range of consumers across the country.

Average Trading Volume: 35,979,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$118.3B

Find detailed analytics on 0902 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue