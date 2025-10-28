Huaneng Power International Reports Asset Impairment Impacting Q3 Profits

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Huaneng Power International ( (HK:0902) ) has issued an update.

Huaneng Power International announced that its board of directors approved a provision for asset impairment, reflecting a decrease in the recoverable amounts of certain assets. This decision, made during the 15th meeting of the 11th session of the board, resulted in a total impairment of RMB367 million at the consolidated level for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to policy impacts and loss of utility of certain assets. The impairment provision is expected to decrease the company’s profit for the quarter, highlighting the financial challenges faced by the company in adapting to evolving market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0902) stock is a Sell with a HK$4.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huaneng Power International stock, see the HK:0902 Stock Forecast page.

More about Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is a major player in the power generation industry, primarily involved in the production and supply of electricity. The company operates numerous power plants across China, focusing on both thermal and renewable energy sources to meet the growing energy demands of the region.

Average Trading Volume: 35,979,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$118.3B

For detailed information about 0902 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue