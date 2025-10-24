Huaneng Power International Issues Tenth Tranche of Commercial Papers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huaneng Power International ( (HK:0902) ) has issued an announcement.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. has successfully issued its tenth tranche of super short-term commercial papers for 2025, amounting to RMB3 billion with a 92-day maturity period and an interest rate of 1.53%. The proceeds from this issuance will be utilized to supplement the company’s working capital, adjust its debt structure, and repay existing bank loans, thereby enhancing its financial flexibility and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0902) stock is a Sell with a HK$4.85 price target.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the generation and sale of electric power. The company is a major player in the Chinese market, providing electricity to a wide range of consumers across the country.

Average Trading Volume: 35,993,513

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$118.8B

