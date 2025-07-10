Huaneng Power International Appoints New Chief Accountant

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Huaneng Power International ( (HK:0902) ) has issued an announcement.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. has announced the appointment of Mr. Wen Minggang as the new Chief Accountant, following the resignation of Mr. Zhu Daqing. Mr. Wen, who has a strong background in accounting and leadership roles within the Huaneng Group, brings extensive experience to the position. This appointment, approved by the company’s board and relevant committees, is expected to strengthen the company’s financial management and operational oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0902) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Huaneng Power International stock, see the HK:0902 Stock Forecast page.

More about Huaneng Power International

Average Trading Volume: 35,723,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$114.1B

For a thorough assessment of 0902 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue