Huaneng Power Changes Hong Kong Share Registrar

Huaneng Power International, Inc. will switch its share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited effective December 1, 2024. This move aims to streamline share transfer processes while maintaining the same contact information. Investors should direct share transfer applications to the new registrar from this date onward.

