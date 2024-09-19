Huafang Group Undergoes Forensic Review Amidst Trading Suspension

Huafang Group Inc. (HK:3611) has released an update.

Huafang Group Inc. has been the subject of a forensic investigation and an internal control review following a series of events, including the freezing of company accounts and a criminal case involving an associated investee company. The independent investigations have led to recommendations for improvement measures, while the company’s stock remains suspended as it works to address regulatory concerns related to management integrity and safeguard investor confidence.

