Huafang Group Schedules Board Meeting Amid Trading Halt

Huafang Group Inc. has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 26, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year. Additionally, the company’s shares will continue to be suspended from trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as they have been since April 3, 2023, pending the release of audited final results for 2022 and confirmation of compliance with resumption guidance. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to be cautious in dealing with the company’s securities during this time.

