Huadian Power Sets Interim Dividend for 2024

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.08 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, payable on October 24, 2024. The dividend, which will be distributed to shareholders at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.09684, is subject to a withholding tax of 10% for non-resident enterprise shareholders and 20% for Mainland individual investors using the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

