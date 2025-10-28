Huadian Power International Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Governance Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Huadian Power International ( (HK:1071) ) is now available.

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 18, 2025, in Beijing. The meeting will address special resolutions, including amendments to the Articles of Association, the abolishment of the Supervisory Committee, and changes to the rules of procedures for both general and board meetings. These changes could significantly impact the company’s governance structure and operational procedures.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1071) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target.

More about Huadian Power International

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited is a Sino-foreign investment joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the energy sector, focusing on power generation and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 13,014,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.22B



