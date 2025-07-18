Huabao International Reports Significant Profit Growth for First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huabao International Holdings ( (HK:0336) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Huabao International Holdings Limited announced a significant increase in its unaudited profit before tax for the first half of 2025, with figures expected to be between RMB151.2 million and RMB177.2 million, marking a rise of 91.3% to 124.3% compared to the same period in 2024. This improvement is attributed to the absence of impairment losses that impacted the previous year’s results. The company also reported Non-HKFRS Measures of profit before tax, showing a modest increase of 1.1% to 12.9% after excluding certain non-cash items. Huabao is conducting further assessments on asset impairments and financial asset valuations, with interim results expected by the end of August 2025.

Huabao International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and it is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company operates in the flavor and fragrance industry, focusing on the production and distribution of flavors and fragrances for various consumer products.

