Huabao International Reports Decline in Revenue and Profit for 2025

An announcement from Huabao International Holdings ( (HK:0336) ) is now available.

Huabao International Holdings Limited announced the financial results of its subsidiary, Huabao Flavours & Fragrances Co., Ltd., for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The report indicates a decline in revenue by 7.21% and a significant drop in net profit attributable to shareholders by 57% compared to the previous year. Despite these declines, the net profit net of non-recurring items showed a slight increase of 3.53%. The financial indicators suggest challenges in maintaining profitability, impacting the company’s market position and potentially affecting shareholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0336) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.50 price target.

More about Huabao International Holdings

Huabao International Holdings Limited operates in the flavors and fragrances industry, primarily through its subsidiary Huabao Flavours & Fragrances Co., Ltd. The company is involved in the production and distribution of flavor and fragrance products, with a market focus on the ChiNext Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 83.10%

Average Trading Volume: 9,830,998

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.18B

