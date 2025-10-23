Hua Hong Semiconductor to Review Q3 Financials in Upcoming Board Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. ( (HK:1347) ) has shared an update.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on November 6, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025. This meeting is crucial as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potentially impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1347) stock is a Hold with a HK$90.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. stock, see the HK:1347 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the production of integrated circuits and related technologies. The company is known for its expertise in manufacturing semiconductor products and has a significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 60,654,991

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$155B

Learn more about 1347 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue