Hua Hong Semiconductor Announces 2024 Annual Results

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. has announced its audited annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The full text of the 2024 Annual Report will be available to shareholders and on relevant websites, indicating compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing requirements. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence, potentially impacting stakeholders by providing insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the semiconductor industry. It focuses on providing semiconductor manufacturing services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 50.81%

Average Trading Volume: 48,422,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$63.27B

