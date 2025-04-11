H&T Group plc Releases Annual Report and Announces AGM Details

An announcement from H&T Group plc ( (GB:HAT) ) is now available.

H&T Group plc has announced the posting of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending 31 December 2024, along with the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) to shareholders. The AGM is scheduled for 15 May 2025 and will be held both in-person and digitally. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy as virtual attendance does not constitute official attendance or voting rights. This announcement underscores H&T’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, providing insights into its operational and financial performance, which could influence investor confidence and market positioning.

H&T Group plc is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and a leading retailer of high-quality new and pre-owned jewellery and watches. The company provides a range of financial products tailored for customers with limited access to traditional banking services, including pawnbroking, retail, and foreign currency services.

