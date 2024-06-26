HSS Hire Group PLC Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

HSS Hire (GB:HSS) has released an update.

HSS Hire Group PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, with overwhelming majority votes in favor for both ordinary and special resolutions, including the re-election of board members, appointment of auditors, and authority to purchase own shares. Shareholders showed strong support for the company’s proposals, as reflected in the high percentage of votes for the resolutions and a substantial turnout of the issued share capital.

