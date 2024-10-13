HSC Talius Secures Major Aged Care Tech Deal

HSC Technology Group Ltd. (AU:TAL) has released an update.

HSC Technology Group Ltd.’s Talius division has landed a significant deal with Bolton Clarke, Australia’s largest not-for-profit aged care provider, for the supply of 2,500 PERs units, a transaction set to generate over $0.85 million in revenue and expected to be fulfilled by the end of 2024. This partnership aims to enhance retirement village facilities across Australia through Talius’ Smart Care Platform, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to improving quality of life in the aged care sector.

