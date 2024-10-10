HSBC Increases Stake in Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has adjusted its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC, reaching an 11.723% share of total voting rights as of October 7, 2024. This change, which was formally notified to Ryanair on October 9, 2024, represents a slight increase from their previously held 11.017%. The majority of the holdings are direct voting rights attached to shares, with a smaller portion through financial instruments.

