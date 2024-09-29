HSBC Holdings Redeems Securities, Reviews Legacy Assets

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings PLC has announced the redemption of its $900 million USD Jersey Preferred Securities and USD Subordinated Notes, while no immediate action is being taken regarding its GBP legacy securities. The banking group is exploring options to reduce its legacy securities volume, aligning with previously communicated strategies, ensuring that any decisions made are economically reasonable and contextually appropriate. HSBC is one of the world’s leading banking and financial services organizations, with a significant global presence and assets totaling $2,975 billion as of June 30, 2024.

