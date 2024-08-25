HSBC Holdings Implements Major Share Buy-back

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the repurchase and cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares, signaling a buy-back strategy to return value to shareholders. On August 23, 2024, the company bought back over 2.7 million shares on UK venues and 1.8 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with the total expenditure reaching approximately $713.3 million since the buy-back’s commencement. This move is set to reduce the company’s issued share capital, potentially affecting shareholder voting rights.

