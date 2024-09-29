HSBC Holdings Announces Redemption of 2040 Notes

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the redemption of its US$900 million 10.176% Subordinated Step-up Cumulative Notes due 2040, set for 31 October 2024, at a redemption price that is the higher of the nominal amount with accrued interest or the Make Whole Amount. Consequently, the listing of these Notes on London’s Main Market will be canceled around the Call Settlement Date. This financial maneuver is part of HSBC’s capital management strategy.

