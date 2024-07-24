HSBC Crosses 10% Voting Threshold in Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings PLC has reported a change in major shareholdings, with HSBC Holdings plc crossing the 10% threshold of voting rights. Following the acquisition or disposal of shares on July 22, 2024, HSBC now holds a total of 10.614% of Ryanair’s voting rights. This financial move has been officially notified to Ryanair and the Central Bank of Ireland on July 24, 2024.

