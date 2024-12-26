HSBC Announces Significant Share Buy-back and Cancellation

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

HSBC Holdings plc has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 1,318,349 of its ordinary shares, with 400,349 shares acquired on UK venues and 918,000 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This action is part of their buy-back program initiated on 30 October 2024, with a total repurchase of 210,389,796 shares worth approximately US$1,946.5 million. Following these transactions, the total issued share capital stands at 17,947,413,956 ordinary shares with voting rights, with further announcements pending for shares canceled on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move aligns with HSBC’s strategy to optimize capital structure and return value to shareholders.

HSBC Holdings plc is a leading global financial services provider operating in banking and financial services. The company focuses on providing a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide, with a significant market presence in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

YTD Price Performance: 33.87%

Average Trading Volume: 1,094,428

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $173.8B

