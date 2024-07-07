HS Optimus Eyes Student Housing Development

HS Optimus Holdings Limited (SG:504) has released an update.

HS Optimus Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Ambertree Vic Mel, has signed a non-binding MOU with Fathom Lincoln to potentially develop a student housing project in Melbourne. The collaboration aims to transform a property owned by HS Optimus since 2015 into affordable housing for students near the University of Melbourne and RMIT. Fathom Lincoln, with a strong background in development and building, will have an exclusivity period until August 2024 to formalize this partnership.

