H&R Block CFO Tony Bowen Announces Retirement Plans

Tony Bowen is set to retire as Chief Financial Officer of H&R Block, Inc. after the fiscal year 2024, ending a tenure that began in 2004 and saw him serve as CFO since 2016. His departure is amicable, with no disputes cited, and he’s staying on through September 2024 to ensure a smooth transition. The company is actively searching for his successor and thanks him for his dedicated service.

