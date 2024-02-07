H&R Block Announces Retirement of Mr. Bowen

H&R Block (HRB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The company has issued a press release to announce the retirement of Mr. Bowen, which has been made publicly available for stakeholders and those following the company’s developments. This announcement is significant for investors tracking leadership changes that could impact the company’s direction and stock performance.

