HPE and Juniper Oppose DOJ Lawsuit on Acquisition

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( (HPE) ) has provided an announcement.

On January 30, 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Juniper Networks announced their opposition to the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit that seeks to block HPE’s acquisition of Juniper. The companies argue that the acquisition will foster innovation, enhance market competition, and strengthen U.S. national security by creating a robust U.S.-based networking provider. The transaction has already been approved by multiple international regulators, and HPE and Juniper plan to defend their position in court, emphasizing the competitive nature of the WLAN market and the benefits of the combined entity for customers and the industry.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focusing on intelligent solutions in networking, hybrid cloud, and AI to enhance data utilization and operational performance. Juniper Networks specializes in simplifying network operations with solutions that emphasize insight, automation, security, and AI, aiming for business results and addressing global challenges.

YTD Price Performance: 0.88%

Average Trading Volume: 14,409,022

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $28.23B

