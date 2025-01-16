HPC Holdings to Review Annual Financial Results and Dividend Payments

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

HPC Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1742) ) has issued an update.

HPC Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming board meeting scheduled for January 28, 2025. The meeting will focus on reviewing and approving the company’s annual financial results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2024, and considering any potential final dividend payments. This announcement is pivotal as it marks a significant phase in evaluating the company’s financial health, which could impact stakeholders and reflect its market strategy.

More about HPC Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 470,600

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$104M

For detailed information about 1742 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.