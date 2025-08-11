Howden Joinery Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Howden Joinery ( (GB:HWDN) ) has provided an announcement.

Howden Joinery Group PLC announced the repurchase and cancellation of 73,276 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 860.05 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 543,589,051, impacting the company’s total voting rights and potentially affecting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HWDN) stock is a Buy with a £975.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Howden Joinery stock, see the GB:HWDN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HWDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HWDN is a Outperform.

Howden Joinery’s stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive corporate events, particularly its share buyback program. The earnings call sentiment is also favorable, highlighting strategic growth initiatives. However, the valuation is moderate, and technical indicators suggest only slight upward momentum, which tempers the overall score.

More about Howden Joinery

Average Trading Volume: 1,709,425

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.69B

