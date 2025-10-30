Howden Joinery Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Howden Joinery ( (GB:HWDN) ) is now available.

Howden Joinery Group PLC announced the repurchase and cancellation of 73,695 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 870.26 pence per share. This transaction, executed through Barclays Bank PLC, is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively, impacting the total voting rights and shareholding structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HWDN) stock is a Buy with a £962.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Howden Joinery stock, see the GB:HWDN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HWDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HWDN is a Outperform.

Howden Joinery’s strong financial performance and effective cash management are the most significant factors contributing to its score. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, with short-term momentum showing potential overbought conditions. Valuation is fair, with a moderate P/E ratio and reasonable dividend yield. The earnings call highlights both strengths in sales growth and challenges in operating costs, maintaining a balanced outlook.

More about Howden Joinery

Howden Joinery Group PLC operates in the manufacturing and retail industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of kitchen and joinery products. The company targets both trade professionals and homeowners, providing a wide range of kitchen solutions and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,518,182

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.69B

