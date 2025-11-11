Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. ( (HHH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. presented to its investors.
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is a diversified real estate holding company that focuses on developing and managing commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties across the United States, with notable assets in Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, and Maryland.
In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. announced strong financial results driven by robust land sales and condominium pre-sales, leading to an upward revision of its full-year financial guidance. The company reported significant growth in net income and adjusted operating cash flow, reinforcing its long-term cash-flow outlook.
Key financial highlights include a net income from continuing operations of $119.4 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared to $96.5 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The company achieved a record $205 million in Master Planned Community (MPC) earnings before taxes, primarily due to the sale of 349 residential acres. Additionally, Howard Hughes contracted $1.4 billion in future condominium sales revenue, bolstered by pre-sales in Hawaii and Texas.
The company’s operating assets net operating income increased by 5% year-over-year, driven by strong performance in office and multifamily segments. Strategic developments included the pre-sale of condominium units and the completion of new projects, such as the 1 Riva Row luxury high-rise in The Woodlands, expected to generate significant future income.
Looking ahead, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a strong balance sheet with $1.5 billion in cash and a strategic focus on reinvesting free cash flow into new developments. The company anticipates continued growth in net asset value and cash generation, aligning with its long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value.