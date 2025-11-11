Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. ( (HHH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is a diversified real estate holding company that focuses on developing and managing commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties across the United States, with notable assets in Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, and Maryland.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. announced strong financial results driven by robust land sales and condominium pre-sales, leading to an upward revision of its full-year financial guidance. The company reported significant growth in net income and adjusted operating cash flow, reinforcing its long-term cash-flow outlook.

Key financial highlights include a net income from continuing operations of $119.4 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared to $96.5 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The company achieved a record $205 million in Master Planned Community (MPC) earnings before taxes, primarily due to the sale of 349 residential acres. Additionally, Howard Hughes contracted $1.4 billion in future condominium sales revenue, bolstered by pre-sales in Hawaii and Texas.

The company’s operating assets net operating income increased by 5% year-over-year, driven by strong performance in office and multifamily segments. Strategic developments included the pre-sale of condominium units and the completion of new projects, such as the 1 Riva Row luxury high-rise in The Woodlands, expected to generate significant future income.

Looking ahead, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a strong balance sheet with $1.5 billion in cash and a strategic focus on reinvesting free cash flow into new developments. The company anticipates continued growth in net asset value and cash generation, aligning with its long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue