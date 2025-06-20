Houston American Energy Completes $2.37M Direct Offering

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Houston American Energy ( (HUSA) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 20, 2025, Houston American Energy Corp. completed a registered direct offering, raising approximately $2.37 million through the sale of common stock and pre-funded warrants. This financial maneuver, facilitated by Univest Securities, LLC, is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital structure and market position.

Houston American Energy Corp. operates within the energy sector, focusing primarily on oil and gas exploration and production.

Average Trading Volume: 1,054,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $27.45M

