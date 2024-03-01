Hour Loop Inc Sets New Executive Bonus Structures for 2024

An announcement from Hour Loop Inc (HOUR) is now available.

Hour Loop, Inc. has incentivized its top executives with new bonus structures tied to the company’s financial and operational milestones for the fiscal year 2024. The CEO, Sam Lai, could earn up to 100% of his base salary in bonuses if net profits hit $500,000, while Senior VP, Sau Kuen Yu, is set to receive similar rewards for acquiring over 135 new vendors. Both executives are also guaranteed a $100,000 bonus at year’s end, cementing their critical roles in steering the company towards these ambitious targets. As a power couple holding 95% of the voting power through their shared stock, their success is closely linked to the fortunes of Hour Loop’s shareholders.

