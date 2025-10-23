Hoteles BESTPRICE to Revitalize Historic Logroño Building with New Hotel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hoteles Bestprice SA ( (FR:MLHBP) ) has issued an update.

Hoteles BESTPRICE SA is set to open a new hotel in Logroño, revitalizing the historic casino building on Sagasta Street. This project, supported by the local government, aims to boost economic activity and tourism in the city by offering a modern, high-quality hospitality experience while preserving the building’s heritage elements. The hotel is expected to open in the second quarter of 2027, adding to the company’s growing presence in Spain.

Hoteles BESTPRICE SA operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on boutique hotel establishments. The company currently has eight operational hotels across Spain, including locations in Barcelona, Madrid, Gerona, Valencia, and Santillana del Mar, with plans to expand further in Barcelona and Málaga.

