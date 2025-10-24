Hot Chili Limited Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Hot Chili Limited ( (AU:HCH) ).

Hot Chili Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled to take place on November 27, 2025, in Applecross, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting through proxy forms, with the deadline for submission set for November 25, 2025. The meeting will address various resolutions, with voting conducted in compliance with ASX guidelines, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Hot Chili Limited

Average Trading Volume: 463,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$155.2M

See more data about HCH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue