Hot Chili Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Hot Chili Limited ( (AU:HCH) ) just unveiled an update.

Hot Chili Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 337,831 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move involves securities previously issued under an employee incentive scheme, where restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease. The announcement marks a strategic step for Hot Chili Limited, potentially enhancing its market presence and providing liquidity options for stakeholders.

More about Hot Chili Limited

YTD Price Performance: -15.71%

Average Trading Volume: 263,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$90.49M

