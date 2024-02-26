Hot Chili Envisions Sustainable Desalination Network

Hot Chili Limited (AU:HCH) has released an update.

Hot Chili Limited has announced the completion of a Water Supply Concept Study, highlighting the viability of establishing a significant multi-user desalination water supply network in Chile’s Huasco valley. The company, which possesses the sole active maritime water concession in the area, is exploring the development of a desalination business potentially powered by 100% renewable energy, aiming to meet the needs of community, agriculture, and new mining projects with demands up to 3,700 litres per second. The initiative promises substantial economic, environmental, and social benefits, positioning Hot Chili at the forefront of sustainable water solutions in the Atacama region.

