Hot Chili Boosts Indicated Resources at Costa Fuego

Hot Chili Limited has announced an increase in the Indicated Resource at its Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Chile, now totaling 798 million tonnes with improved grades of copper-equivalent metals. The resource upgrade is a result of extensive drilling and development efforts, setting a strong foundation for the upcoming Pre-feasibility Study slated for the second half of 2024. With over 85% of the resource now classified as Indicated, the company anticipates further updates on their progress in exploration and commercial activities.

