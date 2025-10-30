Hot Chili Advances Costa Fuego Project with Successful Funding and Drilling Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hot Chili Limited ( (AU:HCH) ) just unveiled an update.

Hot Chili Limited has successfully completed a A$14.1 million entitlement offer, which will fund key milestones in the development of its Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Chile. The company has commenced phase-two diamond drilling at the La Verde copper-gold discovery, aiming to expand its initial findings and enhance the project’s financial metrics. Regulatory approval has been obtained for expanded drilling, and the strategic partnering process is advancing, with significant interest from potential partners. With A$13.8 million in cash and no debt, Hot Chili is well-positioned to advance its projects.

More about Hot Chili Limited

Hot Chili Limited is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper-gold projects, primarily in Chile. The company’s key project is the Costa Fuego copper-gold project, which is currently at the pre-feasibility study stage.

Average Trading Volume: 481,044

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$163.2M

For a thorough assessment of HCH stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

