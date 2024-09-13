Hostmore PLC Shareholding Shift by Harwood Capital

Hostmore PLC (GB:MORE) has released an update.

Hostmore PLC has announced that Harwood Capital LLP has undergone a change in their holdings, crossing a threshold on September 12, 2024, which has altered their voting rights in the company. The notification indicates that Harwood Capital LLP’s previous position of 5.9464% has been reduced to 0%, effectively relinquishing all their voting power in Hostmore PLC. This substantial change in shareholding was officially notified to the company on September 13, 2024, and the completion took place at the London Stock Exchange.

