Hostmore PLC has announced that Edward J. Bramson, through his controlled entity Wykeham LLC, has undergone a significant change in shareholding, crossing a threshold on September 12, 2024. Bramson’s total voting rights in the company now stand at 0.56%, a notable decrease from his previous notification of 4.06%, amounting to 705,993 voting rights.

