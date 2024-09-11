Hornby Plc Reports Solid Growth and New Chairman

Hornby plc (GB:HRN) has released an update.

Hornby Plc, a leading international models and collectibles group, has reported a 10% increase in sales and gross profits compared to last year, with direct-to-consumer invoiced sales rising by 11% year-on-year and a 56% increase from the same period in 2022. Despite slight delays attributed to shipping issues, the company has a strong order book and anticipates further inventory reductions during the crucial Christmas season, maintaining its full-year expectations. The company also announced the appointment of Neil Sachdev as the new Non-Executive Chairman.

For further insights into GB:HRN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.