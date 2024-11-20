Hornby plc Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Shifts

Hornby plc (GB:HRN) has released an update.

Hornby plc reported a 10% increase in revenue for the first half of 2024, reaching £25 million, despite a statutory loss before taxation of £5.1 million. The company is implementing strategic changes, including headcount reduction and logistics relocation, to enhance operational efficiency and cost savings. Hornby is focusing on expanding new markets and rationalizing its brand portfolio, which includes the sale of Oxford Diecast to concentrate on its Corgi brand.

