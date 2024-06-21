Horizon Technology’s Successful $33.1M Capital Raise via ATM Program

An update from Horizon Technology (HRZN) is now available.

From September 2022 to June 2023, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation successfully sold nearly 2.85 million shares, raising gross proceeds of about $33.1 million through its At-The-Market (ATM) Program. After accounting for commissions and expenses, the net proceeds totaled around $32.4 million. Following these sales, the company still has roughly $116.9 million worth of shares available to sell under the same program, offering an opportunity for continued capital raising.

