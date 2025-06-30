Horizon Space Extends Merger Deadline to July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corporation ( (HSPO) ) has provided an announcement.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company, has extended its deadline to complete its initial business combination from June 27, 2025, to July 27, 2025. This extension was made possible by a $120,000 deposit from Shenzhen Squirrel Enlivened Media Group Co., Ltd., as part of a merger agreement involving several Squirrel companies. The extension allows Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. more time to finalize its proposed business combination, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 8,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $51.05M

